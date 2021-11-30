Eric Zemmour confirms his candidacy for French president post

Right-wing columnist Eric Zemmour announced on Tuesday that he would run for the post of the French president in April 2022 in a video posted on social media.

“My dear countrymen, (…) I have decided to take my fate into my own hands (…) It is not time to reform France, but to save it. I decided to run for presidency. (…) Long live France!” Mr Zemmour announced.

A columnist stated in the video that the French had a “sense of expropriation.”

“You feel that you are no longer in the country you know. (…) This is not the country of Joan of Arc or Louis XIV, the country of Bonaparte and General de Gaulle (…). France is no longer France and everyone has noticed it,” declared Mr Zemmour.

The candidate also talks about the re-industrialisation of France, balancing its trade balance and debt, and offering jobs to the unemployed.

Eric Zemmour maintains support in the polls at between 14 – 18 percent, which political commentators consider to be a huge success, as he started the year with only 5 percent support at the beginning of the year. He is considered the main rival of the leader of another right-wing candidate, Marine Le Pen.

Mr Zemmour is a former journalist, essayist, and writer. For several years he has hosted television and radio programmes. He is the author of many books, including “France has not said its last word” or “Le premier sexe” (“First Sex” – a reference to Simone de Beauvoir’s “Second Sex”), “French melancholy” and “French suicide”, which has been sought after recently.

In October, he backed Poland in the country’s dispute with the EU over the primacy of national law over the European acts.