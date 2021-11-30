President signs amendment to Act on Protection of State Border

On Tuesday President Andrzej Duda signed an amendment to the to the Act on the Protection of the State Border, which will enable, inter alia, the prohibition of staying in the border zone, the head of the President’s Cabinet Paweł Szrot told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Earlier in the day, the Sejm (the lower house of parliament) rejected all changes proposed by the Senate. The amendment is now awaiting publication.

The new regulations will make it possible to issue a temporary ban on staying in the border area. The ban may be introduced in particularly vulnerable areas along the borders of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia – by the head of the Interior and Administration Ministry, after consultations with the head of the Border Guard.

Residents or people running a business in the area, dealing with official matters or taking part in religious worship will be exempt from the ban. Moreover, the ban will not apply to ambulance crews and other emergency services, as well as officers and soldiers on duty. For a specified period of time and on specific terms, the head of the Border Guard will allow some people access, in particular journalists.

The amendment, aside from the introduction of the provisions on the prohibition, also changes the law on compensation for entrepreneurs operating in the emergency zone, so that compensation will also be given to those operating in the area where the prohibition applies.

The new regulations also abolish the upper age limit for newly recruited Border Guard officers and regulate the professional qualifications required to appoint them to a service position.

On Friday, the Senate introduced eight changes to the amendment. On Tuesday, all proposals were rejected by the Sejm. The regulation was processed as a matter of urgency.

The Senate’s changes included the exemption of journalists and representatives of organisations providing humanitarian, medical and legal aid from the ban, stipulating that the provisions enabling the ban would expire three months after entry into force. One change limited the area where a ban may be imposed to the area of ​​the current state of emergency. Another deleted the possible penalty of arrest for breaking the prohibition of stay, leaving only a fine.

The new regulations will enter into force on the day following the date of their announcement, with the exception of the regulations governing the service of Border Guard officers, which will enter into force on January 1, 2022.

“Today I will issue an ordinance related to the introduction of a temporary ban on staying in a certain area of the border zone,” Interior and Administration Minister, Mariusz Kamiński announced on Twitter on Tuesday.