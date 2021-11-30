Germany tries to influence US Congress not to include NS2 sanctions: report

A leaked, classified document from the German embassy in Washington D.C. revealed that the country is trying to influence the vote of the US Congress on the annual “National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA)”. The bill includes provisions regarding sanctions against Moscow, including those that directly target the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany.

The NDAA bill for the upcoming fiscal year 2022 includes provisions for sanctions against Russia in connection with the country’s ongoing aggressive stance towards Ukraine, which saw parts of its territory illegally annexed by Russia back in 2014.

One of the measures that the NDAA foresees as a way of applying pressure on Russia is the introduction of further economic sanctions. The bill specifically lists the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has been completed and awaits the regulator’s authorisation, as a possible target for US sanctions.

According to the leaked document, German diplomats are trying to convince Members of Congress not to introduce the sanctions. They are trying to suggest to American lawmakers that sanctions against Nord Stream 2 will actually do Ukraine more harm than good.

The German diplomats reason that the pipeline, which would allow Russia to further circumvent Ukraine as a transit country, is not actually a threat to Ukraine but a way to break up transatlantic unity or as they put it, provide “a victory for Putin”.



The document calls for the removal of the NDAA’s provisions which would prevent the President of the US from lifting the sanctions. These provisions were already voted through the House of Representatives, and now await Senate approval.

German diplomats call for alternative ways of applying pressure on Russia. However the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country is directly threatened by Russian aggression, has voiced his approval of the steps taken by American legislators which, in his eyes, could dissuade the Kremlin from escalating the conflict with Ukraine.