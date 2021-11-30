New restrictions needed to curb spread of Covid-19, says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference on Tuesday that courts had also ceased to reject fines imposed on people flouting the rules.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said the new Covid-19 restrictions were needed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The government announced a number of regulations on Monday as concern mounted over the new omicron variant.

From December 1, the restrictions will apply to the number of people permitted in cultural venues, churches, hotels, restaurants and at functions such as wedding receptions. Fully vaccinated people will not count towards the limits, however.

“The restrictions have been changed in order to more strongly suppress the growth in Covid-19 infections,” he explained.

On the subject of the possibility of employers verifying workers’ vaccination certificates, he said that, “if we manage to build a parliamentary majority for those regulations to be adopted by the Sejm (lower house of parliament – PAP), they can be adopted quickly.”

From December 1, there will be a cap of 50-percent capacity on churches, restaurants and cafes, hotel and cultural venues such as theatres, cinemas, operas, concert halls and circuses.

The 50-percent limit will also apply to sports centres, swimming pools and aqua parks and a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend ceremonies such as weddings, communions and funerals.

A limit of one person per 15 square metres will apply to gyms, fitness centres, casinos, museums, art galleries, exhibitions and conferences.