Netherlands to take new legal actions against Russia over MH17 plane downing

The Netherlands is working on a new legal action – a procedure in ICAO, the International Civil Aviation Organisation of the United Nations – against Russia regarding the downing of a Malaysia Airlines airplane in 2014.

For years, the Dutch authorities have been trying for years to get Russia to admit responsibility for downing the MH17 plane and pay compensation to the families of the victims.

In 2018, the Netherlands and Australia officially declared Russia responsible for the disaster.

According to the RTL Nieuws portal, the Dutch government now intends to take action against Moscow in the proceedings before the ICAO. The procedure before ICAO looks promising because Russia has violated the Chicago Convention on civil aviation.

Consultations with Australia are underway, after which a joint application would be submitted. “The process strategy is confidential and we will not comment on it now,” says a spokesman for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MH17 aircraft was shot down on July 17, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people on board, including 193 Dutch citizens.

On June 7, 2021, a trial started in which three Russian citizens and one Ukrainian were accused of shooting down the plane. Relatives of the victims have been testifying in court since September. The verdict is expected this year.