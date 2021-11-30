Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine would have serious consequences: US official

Any new manifestation of Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine would have “serious consequences”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference before a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Riga on Tuesday, Reuters Agency reported.

According to the news agency Secretary Blinken described the movements of the Russian armed forces as “atypical” and added that a Russian escalation would be of concern to the US. He also stated that Russia often combines military concentration with methods of destabilising the country from within.

He emphasised the active cooperation within NATO in the light of the Russian maneuvers. Moreover, the US Secretary of State intends to consult the Alliance’s members on the steps to be taken against Russian actions.

Mr Blinken confirmed the US “iron” commitment to Latvia and noted that since 2015 about USD 400 million has been allocated to strengthening its security, Latvian public television noted.

“We have seen the Russian game scenario many times, and part of that scenario is to craft a provocation to justify something that has been planned all along,” he stressed.

On Tuesday morning, the US Secretary of State attended separate meetings with the President of Latvia, Egils Levits, and the Prime Minister, Krišjānis Kariņš. He also thanked the president for their joint efforts in strengthening European security and connecting Europe within the Three Seas Initiative, expressing his appreciation for Latvian support for the democratic aspirations of Belarusians.

Furthermore, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg assured that the Alliance will support Ukraine as an “important partner”, referring to Ukraine’s concerns about Russian military activity on its eastern borders, Reuters Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Secretary General added that NATO can provide “training, opportunities and dedication to Kiev, but it is important to distinguish Ukraine from allied Baltic states, which as NATO members are guaranteed mutual protection”.

He added that Russia’s intentions are unclear, but NATO may issue different kinds of responses to aggression, such as political and economic sanctions.

The fact that we have increased our regional presence, both in the Black Sea region and in the Baltic region, in the air, on land and at sea, is a direct reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea, Secretary Stoltenberg concluded.

The meeting between NATO ministers will last until Wednesday.