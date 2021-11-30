Border Guard says 10,000 migrants plan to enter Poland from Belarus

Lieutenant Michalska also said that the area around Kuznica is now quiet, with no attempts to forcibly cross the border

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s Border Guard has said there are currently about 10,000 migrants in Belarus planning to enter Poland illegally.

“From what we know, foreigners have been gathered in a logistics centre located in Belarus not far from the Bruzgi border crossing,” said Lieutenant Anna Michalska, a Border Guard spokesperson, at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We don’t see any camps near the border,” she continued. “People are not camping there now but they are delivered by truck by the Belarusians. Maybe from that centre, maybe from other places where they are gathered. They are not camping as such.

“According to our data, in Belarus there are about 10,000 foreigners who plan to cross the border illegally,” she added. “How many of them are at the border itself and how many are deep in the country we do not know.”

The border village of Kuznica has been the site of disturbances in recent weeks, with large groups of migrants trying to force the border en masse.

Asked if the Kuznica crossing would be re-opened, Michalska said: “We will see how the situation develops. For now there is no information that the crossing will be opened in the coming days.”