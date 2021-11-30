Gov’t launches package to dampen impact of inflation on households

On Tuesday Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced a PLN 10 bn (EUR 2.1 bn) financial shield designed to protect the country’s economy and households from rising inflation, which, in November, jumped to 7.7 percent year on year, according to Statistics Poland (GUS).

“Today we have begun introducing the provisions of the anti-inflation shield,” the PM said. “It is to protect Polish families and household budgets from rising prices.”

Mateusz Morawiecki said the shield will introduce excise cuts on fuel and electricity, VAT cuts on heating and an inflation aid scheme for households hit by rising prices.

VAT will be cut from 23 to 8 percent on heating gas and electricity, while the excise duty on electricity will be abolished.

“Fuels will be exempt from the trade tax, which should lower the fuel price a bit. Together with other measures, this may lead to a reduction in the fuel price per litre by PLN 0.20 – 0.25,” PM Morawiecki said.

PM Morawiecki said the household aid will range from PLN 400 (EUR 85.4) to PLN 1,100 (EUR 235), and will be paid out in two tranches. He added that the government decided to extend the scheme to cover more affected households.

According to the PM, the allowance will go to nearly 1.5 million more households, increasing the number of recipients to nearly 7 million.

“If in the second quarter of next year inflation does not show a significant tendency to decrease, we will continue to support Polish citizens,” he stated.

“Inflation threatens the whole world. It is also worth being aware of what is happening in the neighbouring countries,” said PM Morawiecki, highlighting the fact that in Germany, known for its low inflation, this figure has reached 6 percent.

“Most European countries have record prices at this time. Our neighbours too. In some of them the level of inflation is even higher than in Poland,” said the Prime Minister.

“I am glad that many analysts and many economists point out that not only is this package supporting home budgets, but at the same time it is anti-inflationary in the sense that it lowers inflationary pressure by 1 to 1.5 percent, as I was told by experts from the Polish Economic Institute. This means that the tools we have chosen are effective,” said PM Morawiecki.