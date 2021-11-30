COVID-19: Vaccinations mandatory for people aged over 60 in Greece

On Tuesday, Greek authorities said that they would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over, in a move to stop the resurgence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which is burdening their frail healthcare system.

Authorities said those who fail to comply would face a recurring monthly fine of EUR 100, from January 16.

Tuesday’s announcement marks a EU-wide first mandate in targeting a specific age group. Other countries make vaccines mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups of employees.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he struggled with the decision but it was necessary to protect more than half a million elderly Greeks who had failed to get vaccinated. “It is the price to pay for health,” he added.

About 63 percent of Greece’s 11 million population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. While vaccine appointments have picked up in recent weeks, health ministry data shows there are 520,000 people over the age of 60 who have not had the jab.

“We are focusing our efforts on the protection of our fellow citizens and for this reason their vaccination will be mandatory from now on,” the Greek head of the government stressed during a cabinet meeting.



Syriza, Greece’s main opposition party, faulted the measures as being punitive and financially excessive. “This has not happened anywhere,” the party emphasised.

However, Prime Minister Mitsotakis did not say how authorities would enforce the rule. A EUR 100 euro fine is a hefty chunk of the average monthly EUR 730 pension.

Moreover, this month unvaccinated people have been banned from indoor spaces including restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms in Greece, as daily COVID-19 cases hit record highs.

Greece has recorded 931,183 infections and 18,067 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.