Poland’s GDP rises 5.3 pct y/y in Q3 – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP
Poland’s GDP increased in Q3 2021 by 5.3 percent year on year, against an increase of 11.2 percent y/y in Q2, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.
The previous estimate by GUS indicated a 5.1 percent GDP growth in Q3 in Poland.
The data published by GUS also shows that investments increased in Poland in Q3 by 9.3 percent y/y, private consumption rose by 4.7 percent y/y, while domestic demand grew by 8.6 percent y/y.
Economists polled by PAP Biznes expected Q3 investment growth at 6.5 percent y/y, private consumption rise at 4.2 percent y/y and domestic demand growth at 5.7 percent y/y.
