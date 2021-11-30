Health minister against life sentences for abortion doctors

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The health minister has said he opposes a bill calling for life sentences for doctors who perform abortions.

The bill, sponsored by the Pro-Right to Life Foundation, an anti-abortion group, classifies abortion as homicide, and outlines sentences of five to 25 years in prison for the termination of a pregnancy.

Tabled as a citizens bill rather than government legislation, it was presented to parliament on October 28.

“I am certainly against the fact that the sanction against doctors, which includes life imprisonment, should be introduced,” said Adam Niedzielski during an interview with the news channel TVN24.

He added that it was a citizens’ project, not a government project, and was unaware of its details.

The first reading of the bill is scheduled for Wednesday.