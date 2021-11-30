COVID-19: 19,074 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 19,074 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,540,061 including 418,027 still active. The number of active cases increased from 415,135 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 526 new fatalities – 150 from COVID-19 alone and 376 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 83,583.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 681,485 people are quarantined and 3,038,451 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 418,027 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 41,675,389 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,418,316 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,825 out of 2,460 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 262,513,872 coronavirus cases, 5,227,208 deaths and 237,081,869 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,301,070, India has the second most with 34,587,822 cases and Brazil third with 22,084,749.