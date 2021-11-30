France Football names Lewandowski striker of the year

The awards gala took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

YOAN VALAT/PAP/EPA

Polish national team and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been named Striker of the Year by France Football magazine.

With 64 goals to his credit in 2021, Lewandowski, 33, has also topped the German Bundesliga’s long-standing record for the most goals in one season, previously held by legendary Bayern Munich centre forward Gerd Mueller.

The Polish-born striker has also been awarded the Golden Boot for the best European player.

“I am very proud to be here… I am always up for a goal in the penalty area. My thanks also go out to my trainers and colleagues, without whom this would not have been possible,” Lewandowski said after receiving his title.

The awards gala took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.