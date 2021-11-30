US to strengthen deterrence mechanisms against Russia

As announced by Mara Karlin, the US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities, President Joe Biden approved Global Posture Review Recommendations. They assume, among other things, strengthening the country’s deterrence mechanisms against Russia and enabling NATO forces to “operate more effectively.”

The recommendations were prepared by Lloyd Austin III, the US Secretary of Defence.

According to the Defense Department, the document includes, among other things, recommendations to increase cooperation with US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region in order to deter possible aggression from China and North Korea. The analysis also shows the need for larger investments in the infrastructure of US bases in Australia and on the island of Guam.

The approved document also recommends strengthening the American factor in deterring Russian aggression in Europe. The Pentagon announced that the analysis contributed to the reversal of the previous administration’s decision to set a limit of 25,000 US troops in Germany, and to send 500 additional troops there.

“We are currently investigating new initiatives with our allies to strengthen the deterrent factor against Russia,” Mrs Karlin said during a press conference. She noted, however, that in the first year of administration no major and strategic changes in the deployment of troops should be expected.

John Kirby, the Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense said on Monday that the US is also in constant contact with its allies in Europe and with Ukraine in order to dissuade Russia from any plans to escalate the conflict in Ukraine again.

However, he did not answer the question of whether the administration intends to additionally support Kyiv with the supplies of weapons, which have been talked about in Washington for over a week.

More details about the Global Posture Review Recommendations can be found here.