Barbados becomes republic after almost 400 years

Barbados on Monday removed Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and became a republic, as it severed imperial ties some 400 years after English ships first reached the Caribbean island.
Great Britain’s Prince Charles arrived on Sunday night to join the inauguration of President-elect Sandra Mason in replacement of Queen Elizabeth, a move by Barbados to shed the final vestiges of a colonial system that once spanned the globe.
