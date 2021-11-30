Russia, Belarus plan further joint army manoeuvres

On Monday, Viktor Khrenin, the Belarusian Minister of Defence, announced that Belarus and Russia are planning to organise new joint army manoeuvres. The military exercises will be held on Belarusian territory, close to the country’s southern border with Ukraine, amid already heightened tension in the region.

The manoeuvers are allegedly meant to prepare the country’s armed forces to secure the country’s southern border with Ukraine, but can also be understood as a response to what Lukashenka’s regime claims to be the build-up of NATO’s offensive capabilities.

Russia has been amassing large numbers of troops on its border with Ukraine and Alyaksandr Lukashenka has announced on Monday, that Belarus is ready to support Russia militarily.

“They understood perfectly well that if they decide to start their little war in the Donbas region or somewhere near the Russian border, Belarus will not stand on the sidelines. And it is well known, on whose side it will be,” said Mr Lukashenka.

The announced manoeuvres are only the most recent display of cooperation between the militaries of Belarus and Russia. In mid-September, Russian troops have organised their Zapad 2021 exercises on Belarusian territory and earlier in November, Russian bombers and paratroopers have also trained in Belarus.

The continued military presence of Russian armed forces in Belarus effectively means that in case of Russian aggression, Ukraine might be facing an attack from both East and North.