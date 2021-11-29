Lewandowski named second best player of the year by France Football

Robert Lewandowski was voted second best player of the year 2021 in the renowned France Football plebiscite. The Golden Ball award, for the seventh time, went to Lionel Messi from Argentina.

Somewhat as a consolation award, the Pole was named the best striker of the year, which is a new category of the France Football plebiscite.

The award for the best goalkeeper went to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Pedri was voted the best young player of the year, Chelsea FC was named the best club of 2021 and Alexia Putellas won the Golden Ball for the best female player.

The 33-year-old Polish striker was an obvious favourite to receive the award in 2020, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which prompted authorities to temporarily suspend football competitions in a few countries, France Football decided not to present the Golden Ball for that year. In the opinion of many, Lewandowski was simply robbed of the accolade.

The 2021 winner showed pure class while receiving the award, stating that Robert Lewandowski was the one who fully deserved the distinction last year.

Lewandowski’s second place is the highest place that any Polish player has ever taken in the Golden Ball contest. Before him, Kazimierz Deyna in 1974 and Zbigniew Boniek in 1982 both ranked third. Earlier, the highest position the Bayern Munich striker took in the plebiscite was 4th in 2015.

In terms of individual statistics, no one is even close to the Pole. Throughout the entire year, he has already scored 64 goals in all official competitions.

Lewandowski once again became the top scorer in the Bundesliga, but this time, 41 goals allowed him to beat the amazing record of the famous Gerd Mueller.

The Polish striker, obviously, scooped the Golden Shoe – the award for the best scorer of European leagues.

Top 10 players of the world in 2021, according to France Football:

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona/PSG)

2. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

3. Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea)

4. Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)

5. N’Golo Kante (France, Chelsea)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester United)

7. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

8. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

9. Kylian Mbappe (France, PSG)

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan/PSG)

