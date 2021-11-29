Health condition of detained leader of Polish minority in Belarus deteriorates: report

The health condition of Andżelika Borys, the head of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), has seriously deteriorated, the website of the organisation announced. She has been detained in Belarusian pre-trial detention centres for over 8 months. The union calls for international help.

According to a source that the union cannot reveal, Andżelika Borys looks seriously ill and needs urgent diagnostics to confirm or rule out digestive system disease.

“From the descriptions of the appearance of Andżelika Borys reaching us, it appears that she looks exhausted and is losing her hair intensely,” wrote the znadniemna.pl website.

Andżelika Borys’ associates suspect that she has liver disease. The Union of Poles in Belarus calls for a blood test and an ultrasound scan, which the arrested cannot count on.

The union made an appeal for help for the incarcerated activist. “As close associates of Andżelika Borys, who are worried about the deteriorating health of our colleague, we appeal to influential people from the world of politics, business and all people of good will, who have the opportunity to contact decision-makers in the authorities of Belarus, to use their contacts and take immediate action on to provide Andżelika Borys the necessary professional medical assistance,” the appeal read.

“Let us be in solidarity with the leader of the Polish national minority in Belarus not only in words, but also in deeds,” the authors of the appeal stated.

Andżelika Borys was arrested on March 23 in a criminal case for allegedly “promoting Nazism”. It is estimated that there are approximately 900 political prisoners in Belarus.