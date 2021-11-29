COVID-19: No cases of Omicron mutation so far in Poland: Deputy Health Min

On Sunday, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska informed the Radio Information Agency that laboratories in our country had not recorded the Omikron mutation of the COVID-19 virus so far.

In addition, Waldemar Kraska informed that the team for the mutation and genome of SARS-CoV-2 would meet urgently on Monday. The organ was established a few months ago at the Ministry of Health.

“The task of the team is to develop further guidelines for laboratories that monitor the emergence of new mutations in Poland,” he said.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warned that the new mutation posed a major risk to Europe. World Health Organization specialists have identified the Omikron variant as highly contagious.

According to WHO data, there have been about a hundred cases of infection with this variant worldwide so far, mainly in South Africa and Botswana, but also in Germany, Great Britain, Italy and the Czech Republic.

The new coronavirus variant was first reported in South Africa on November 24. Some countries have already introduced restrictions on arrivals from South Africa and several other South African countries. These included the USA, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Japan, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Qatar, Oman, Brazil, Egypt and Turkey.