Poland announces new restrictions amid Omicron spread

Poland will introduce a set of new coronavirus restrictions owing the fast spread of the new Omicron variant, the health minister has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Adam Niedzielski said the new restrictions will in force from December 1 to 17, but may be prolonged.

The new regime will include a ban on flights from seven African countries, including South Africa, where the new mutation originated.

Quarantine for people travelling to Poland from outside the EU’s passport-free Schengen zone will be extended to 14 days if they are unvaccinated, with a possibility of release after a negative test taken no earlier than eight days in quarantine.

The current 75-percent customer caps in cinemas, theatres, restaurants and bars, hotels and churches will be tightened to 50 percent, but will not apply to vaccinated people, Niedzielski announced.