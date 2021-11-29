There is no problem with rule of law in Poland and Hungary: Hungarian President

“There is no problem with the rule of law in Poland and Hungary,” Hungarian President János Áder said on Monday during a meeting of presidents of the Visegrad Group countries (Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia) held in Budapest.

Visegrad Group gathers in Budapest

see more

The meeting was attended by the President of Hungary János Áder, the President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. The head of the state of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman, was absent because of health reasons.

The Presidents talked about The importance of European values, national security in regards to Russian and Belarusian aggressive politics and cooperation within NATO and the EU.

Zuzana Čaputová talked about “constructive contacts” and “good relations” with other V4 presidents. “We can also talk about matters where we do not have a common position at all. When it comes to the rule of law, I respect the development of the internal policies of individual countries,” she emphasised.



At the press conference after the meeting, one of the journalists pointed out that the heads of states do not act unanimously on issues such as the rule of law or policy towards Russia. “We do not have to appear together because there is no problem here. Neither in Poland nor Hungary there is any problem with the rule of law,” replied President Áder.

In turn, President Duda was asked about the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian and Ukrainian-Belarusian border and the concentration of Russian troops in that area as Ukrainian authorities confirmed the concentration of approximately 90,000 Russian soldiers near the border between Russia and Ukraine.



“This is a question of the security of the North Atlantic Alliance in general. Please remember that if we are talking about a concentration of Russian troops or the relocation of Russian troops taking place around the borders of Ukraine, it is also happening in the area of Belarus. It is no secret that after the Zapad-21 military manoeuvers, which took place in the fall, and culminated in September, some of the Russian troops remained in Belarus,” the Polish head of state stressed.

Foreign ministers of Bucharest Nine discuss regional defence cooperation

see more

He added that the security of the Alliance “is already being implemented and will be implemented in the near future, for example by strengthening the Air Policing mission or, if necessary, sending AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aeroplanes for observation”.







The presidents of V4 member states published a statement concerning the situation on the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

They also issued another statement calling on their citizens to get vaccinated. “The epidemic situation in our region is serious, and the new variant of the coronavirus may worsen it, which is why we urge everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” the statement read.



“In Poland, over 90 percent of people hospitalised due to… (COVID-19) infection, are people who have not been vaccinated… and those who have been vaccinated are there because of comorbidities, other vaccinated people have only mild symptoms,” the Polish President said.