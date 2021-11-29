Poland to start child vaccinations against Covid in mid-Dec

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Polish children aged 5-11 are likely to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine shots around December 15, a deputy health minister has said.

Waldemar Kraska made the statement in an interview with private TV station Polsat News on Monday.

“It seems it’s going to happen in mid-December,” Kraska said. “Of course, if this vaccine arrives before that time, we’ll introduce it earlier.”

“The realistic date seems to be around December 15,” he added.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency gave the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be administered to children aged 5-11. However, the dose for the youngest group so far will be reduced three times compared to people aged 12 and over.