Visegrad Group gathers in Budapest

Polish President Andrzej Duda came to Budapest, Hungary, where he will meet with other leaders of the Visegrad Group countries.

Presidents of Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia will discuss the current political situation, including the ongoing migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border, incited by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.

The two main sessions scheduled for Monday are “The Next 30 Years of V4: The Potential Direction of our Cooperation” and “Values and Interests in a Changing Geopolitical Landscape”.

Due to health reasons, the president of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman will not be able to attend the summit personally. Following the initial session the V4 leaders are to hold a joint press conference.