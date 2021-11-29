COVID-19: 13,115 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 13,115 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,520,961 including 415,135 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 424,479 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 18 new fatalities – five from COVID-19 alone and 13 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 83,055.

According to the ministry, 633,857 people are quarantined and 3,022,771 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 415,135 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday a total of 41,568,021 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,405,229 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,820 out of 2,438 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 261,859,016 coronavirus cases, 5,219,726 deaths and 236,514,566 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,099,590, India has the second most with 34,580,832 cases and Brazil third with 22,080,906.