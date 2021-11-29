Further provocation by Belarusian services at PL-BY border

On Sunday, in the vicinity of Mielnik in the Podlaskie province, north-eastern Poland, a group of migrants forced the Polish-Belarusian border. As reported, the incident took place under the supervision of the Belarusian services, whose officers damaged the barbed wire fence to enable the foreigners to pass.

The Border Guard (SG) reported that 92 migrants attempted to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border on Sunday, November 28.

The Polish Ministry of National Defence announced that the country’s services detained 33 migrants and issued seven orders to leave the territory of Poland. It also published a video of the night action, showing Polish soldiers repairing a fence damaged by aggressors.

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have been under increasing migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.