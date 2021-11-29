Israel fears Iran will get sanctions relief during nuclear negotiations

“Israel fears Iran will secure extraordinary sanctions relief during renewed nuclear negotiations with world powers but will not be able to sufficiently withdraw from projects with bomb-making potential,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

On November 29, negotiations regarding the reviving of the nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers are due to resume in Vienna. There have been six rounds of talks on the issue so far, but they were interrupted when the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took power. The new leader, while supporting the continuation of negotiations, is widely expected among Iranian political circles to take a harder line on the issue than his predecessor.

Israel, which is not a party to the talks, opposed the original 2015 pact on nuclear energy as too limited in scope and duration. Israeli leaders have long threatened military action against Iran if they deem diplomacy a dead end for denying it nuclear weaponry.

“Israel is very worried about the readiness to remove the sanctions and to allow a flow of billions of dollars to Iran in exchange for unsatisfactory restrictions in the nuclear realm. This is the message that we are relaying in every manner, whether to the Americans or to the other countries negotiating with Iran,” said Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett.

A deal stipulated that Tehran would significantly reduce its uranium production and the international community would remove economic sanctions imposed on the country. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal and imposed new economic sanctions on Iran.

A US delegation is indirectly involved in the nuclear deal talks, as Iran has not agreed to a direct American presence at the negotiating table. The US has not been a party to the deal since 2018.