President Duda expresses solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed on social media his solidarity with all victims of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s dictatorship. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya reacted positively to his message.

“Nearly 900 Belarusian citizens are being imprisoned by [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka simply because they wanted their Country to be free and democratic. Poland wants the same Belarus as they do. I express my solidarity with all the victims of Lukashenka’s dictatorship,” President Duda wrote.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, reacted to his post.

“Thank you for your solidarity! I am glad that in these difficult times, we have such a good friend as Poland. Among the political prisoners are representatives of the Polish minority, Andrzej Poczobut and Angelika Borys. They, along with hundreds of Belarusians, must be released,” she wrote.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also touched upon the topic of political prisoners in Belarus on social media.

“We work together to have them released,” they wrote.

887 political prisoners are held in Belarusian prisons. ⛓️

These are the stories of 887 people, brutally destroyed by a regime fighting Belarusian society.

We work together to have them released. #StandWithBelarus ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/M6udsuSJIE

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) November 27, 2021

On August 9, 2020, according to the preliminary count, Alyaksandr Lukashenka was re-elected for his sixth term as the President of Belarus. Mass protests erupted across the country following the presidential election which was marred by allegations of widespread electoral fraud. The events were accompanied by extreme police violence and systematic violations of human rights.

On August 17, the members of the European Parliament issued a joint statement which stated that they do not recognise Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the president of Belarus, considering him to be persona non grata in the European Union.

Two days later, the member states of the European Union agreed not to recognise the results and issued a statement saying “the August 9 elections were neither free nor fair, therefore we do not recognise the results.” The governments of the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have also refused to recognise the results.