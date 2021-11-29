PM warns of Ukrainian energy crisis caused by Russia

Poland’s Prime Minister has told Germany’s DPA news agency that while the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine is a cause for concern, an energy crisis in Ukraine due to its reliance on Russian resources is yet another threat.

“We are dealing with a certain additional movement of Russian forces around Ukraine,” Mateusz Morawiecki told DPA, going on to warn of the potential for an energy crisis for Poland’s eastern neighbour.

“It is dependent on Russian supplies of oil, gas and even coal,” he said. “According to some analyses, Russian energy blackmail could lead to a blackout in Ukraine,” he added.

The Polish Prime Minister said that he believes Russia is using energy as a weapon against Ukraine and expressed hope that Germany would consequently change its position on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which, he said, “is a blackmail tool against Ukraine and Moldova.”

“It is also a tool of manipulation of energy prices,” Mr Morawiecki said. “I would expect that the new German government would do everything for Nord Stream 2 to not become a tool in President Putin’s arsenal,” he continued.

However, news website Axios cited a November 19 document in which Germany urged US Congress not to apply sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project as it presented “no threat to Ukraine as long as reasonable gas transit is ensured,” and referred to potential US sanctions on the pipeline as “a victory for Putin” as it would divide Western allies.

At the EU level, the document said Germany was “actively participating in the process of identifying options for additional restrictive measures”. It also outlined steps Germany would take, if Russia uses energy as a weapon in its relations with Ukraine, including “strong public messages” condemning Russia’s behaviour and assessing the suspension of political meetings.

Nord Stream 2 is a German-Russian gas pipeline project, opposed by Poland and some other states, aimed at delivering gas from Russia to western Europe bypassing eastern European countries, including Ukraine.