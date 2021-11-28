Flock around new-old bird species in Łódź Zoo

After a two-year break, the African penguins are back in the Zoo in Łódź, central Poland. The flock counting 26 individuals of these endangered species are just familiarising themselves with a brand new enclosure.

On the occasion of the construction of the Orientarium in Łódź, the facility also modernised the penguin enclosure.

The pool is designed to allow visitors to see the animals below the water’s surface. The entire enclosure has been renovated, including the nest chambers and a spacious observation deck.

The African penguins are an endangered species, inhabiting the coasts of South Africa and islands from Namibia to southern Mozambique.

“Under our conditions, this species can stay outside all year round. Neither heat nor low temperatures are a threat for them. Only in extreme conditions do they hide under the roof, where they have an internal enclosure with a swimming pool,” said Tomasz Jóźwik, vice president of the Zoo.

He added that African penguins are excellent divers, they can dive up to 60 meters. They live in groups, form pairs, but not always for life.