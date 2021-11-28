Migration crisis not over yet: NATO Secretary General

The migration crisis on the EU eastern border is far from being over yet, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, adding that migrants are still trying to enter the EU illegally from Belarus.

“The intensity has changed a bit, of course it’s not as serious as it was a few days ago. But I think it’s too early to say it’s over,” Mr Stoltenberg said in an interview on Latvian television.

He recalled that tensions have been high for weeks as migrants from Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Iran are still trying to cross the external borders of the EU, and Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are the most affected by this crisis.

According to Mr Stoltenberg, what is currently happening at the Polish-Belarusian border is causing a humanitarian crisis, as the inhabitants of informal camps suffer from low temperatures.

“We have to be vigilant, we have to keep a close eye on developments and continue to send clear messages,” he said.

In the opinion of NATO Secretary General, Lukashenka’s regime uses innocent people, which is a cynical and inhuman strategy. He stressed that he fully expressed his solidarity with all the allies of the Pact involved in this situation.

In an interview, Mr Stoltenberg also referred to the deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and called on Moscow to be transparent and restrained in this matter. This issue, as well as the issue of migration, is to be raised at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jens Stoltenberg and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visited Lithuania and Latvia on Sunday, where they talked with representatives of local authorities about the situation on the eastern border of the European Union with Belarus.