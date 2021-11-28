125 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border in last 24 hours

The Border Guard (SG) repelled a total of 125 attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border on Saturday, including two larger groups. In turn, 51 migrants were forced back into Belarus.

Tomasz Krupa, a spokesman for the Podlaskie police, reported that around 5:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Dubicze Cerkiewne, several dozen policemen intervened in connection with an attempt to cross the border by force. “The policemen covered the works related to the repair of the damaged fence. The intervention was completed around 22,” the statement reads.

The incident in Dubicze Cerkiewne started with throwing stones at Polish patrols. At the same time, Belarusian officials blinded Polish border guards with lasers and strobe lights.

“The attackers cut the barbed wire, threw a footbridge made of logs and boards, and then began to enter the Polish territory. The entire operation was supervised and recorded by the Belarusian services,” said the spokeswoman of the Border Guard, Lieutenant Anna Michalska.

In Mielnik, on the other hand, a group of about 40 people pushed the Polish border. The action started around 8:30 p.m. Just like in Dubicze Cerkiewne, in the beginning, immigrants threw stones at Polish officers and soldiers, while Belarusians tried to blind them.

A footbridge was thrown over the damaged fence. Over 36 citizens of Syria and Iraq managed to breach the border, but were later forced back into Belarus by uniformed services.

Saturday’s numbers are much lower than the data from previous days. On Friday, the services reported about 206 attempts to illegally cross the border, and on Thursday there were 217 of them.

From the beginning of the year, SG has recorded over 37,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which over 8,000 in November alone.