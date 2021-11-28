Poland reports 20,576 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 51 deaths

Poland recorded 20,576 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 51 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 26,182 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 20,067 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 19,707 recorded the day prior, including 1,816 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,437 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 684,516 people are under quarantine. So far 3,000,312 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 41,536,389 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,398,724 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.