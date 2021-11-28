COVID-19: 20,576 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 20,576 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,507,828 including 424,479 still active. The number of active cases was 426,160 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 51 new fatalities, of which 6 were due to COVID-19 alone and 45 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 83,037.

According to the ministry, a total of 684,516 people are quarantined and 3,000,312 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

41,536,389 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 20,807,234 first doses and 18,000,801 second doses or the J&J solution. The number of fully vaccinated citizens amounts to 20,398,724.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,816 out of 2,437 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 261,464,770 coronavirus cases, 5,215,057 deaths and 236,189,998 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,077,695. India has the second most with 34,572,523 cases and Brazil third with 22,076,863.