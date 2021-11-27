The remains of Maurycy Mochnacki return to Poland after 187 years

Maurycy Mochnacki, participant and chronicler of the November Uprising, and recipient of the War Order of Virtuti Militari, was solemnly buried at the Powązki Military Cemetery in Warsaw. His body was returned to Poland from France 187 years after his death in 1834.

The funeral was attended by government authorities including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. During the ceremony, speeches by government representatives and members of Mochnacki’s family took place.

During the funeral ceremonies, the National Anthem was played. After placing Mochnacki’s coffin in the grave, the honorary unit of the Representative Company of the Polish Army fired their rifles in a gun salute. Later on Wreaths were placed on the grave. The celebrations ended with the performance of Fryderyk Chopin’s “Funeral March”.

Maurycy Mochnacki (1803-1834) is considered one of the most prolific political journalists of the 19 century. He was known for his radicalism and his uncompromising diagnosis of the causes of Poland’s political demise. He studied at the University of Warsaw, from where he was dismissed in 1823 by order of Prince Konstanty for belonging to the Union of Free Poles. He was a participant in the Piotr Wysocki conspiracy. He took part in the November Uprising, for which he was awarded the War Order of Virtuti Militari.

After the collapse of the uprising, he emigrated to France, where he wrote “The Uprising of the Polish Nation in 1830 and 1831”. He ran into conflicts with older and more experienced politicians of the Great Emigration operating in France.” In emigration, the civil war is still going on. Lots of parties, more and more exasperations,” he wrote in a letter to his parents on November 6, 1834.

For many decades, it was believed that Mochnacki died of the incurable and then fatal tuberculosis, common among Polish emigrants living in terrible conditions. The likely cause of death, however, was a stroke. Mochnacki was not allowed to return to Poland. He died on December 20, 1834 in Auxerre, central France and was buried in the local cemetery.