Russian boots along Ukraine’s border a lowkey flex or real threat?

The opinions on whether the presence of Russian tanks along the Ukrainian border is an omen of imminent invasion or a bluff designed to test the West’s cool differ among experts.

The recent weeks saw Russian tanks advance west towards Ukraine, putting the geopolitical West on attention, including the US intelligence. A shadow of a cross-border offensive darkened Ukraine and no circle of experts is ready to bet dollars to doughnuts about the development of the chancy situation.

As Kremlin waves off western concerns, saying “anti-Russian hysteria”, Tatiana Stanovaya, heading R.Politik — an analytical firm focusing on Russian politics — tells BBC that “Putin… thinks the West has begun giving Ukraine’s elite hope about joining Nato”. And this seems to be a red line the crossing of which is beyond the pale for Moscow.

“The training, the weapons and so on are like a red rag to a bull for Putin and he thinks if he doesn’t act today, then tomorrow there will be Nato bases in Ukraine. He needs to put a stop to that,” Ms Stanovaya asserts.

When it turned out that Ukraine was able to deploy Turkish drones to fight off the Russian-backed separatists in its western territory and fly two nuclear-capable US bombers near Crimea, it seemed to resist the rug was not an option for the Kremlin.

Still, the full-on “military parade” along the Ukrainian border is not a new tactic. It worked in April 2021, so why not repeat a method of proven efficiency?

This was even voiced by Russia’s kingpin Vladimir Putin, who told Russian diplomats last week that the “recent warnings have indeed been heard and the effect is noticeable: tensions have risen,” arguing that this was necessary to force the West to reckon with Russia.

“If the military movements [close to Ukraine] are explicit, then this is not about direct military action – it’s about a signal Putin wants to send,” Andrei Kortunov, head of the RIAC think-tank in Moscow, told the BBC.

‘Situation very serious’

But as BBC has been amplifying voices of calm reservation, Business Insider was told by former CIA military analyst and CNA think-tank’s expert on Russia Jeffrey Edmonds that “concentration of military in that region is very telling”.

“I would not downplay these developments,” he said, adding that the activities of the Russian forces at the Ukrainian border were not coming down to standard exercises. The expert’s concerns were increased by the fact that the Russian military deployment took place during nighttime.

For his part, Michael Kofman, the director of CNA’s Russia Studies Program, said that “night manoeuvres are aimed at limiting the possibility of their detection by the enemy,” adding that such course of conduct increased the concerns about Moscow’s real intentions.

Mr Edmonds felt that “the current situation differs from similar past developments. The way and objective of these activities, the length of the [Russian] military’s presence in that region coupled with Moscow’s rhetorics render the situation very seriously.”

“I do not suggest that a decision has already been made, albeit it was decided to undertake preparations aimed at the maximum shortening of a potential decision-making,” he added.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the main board of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s intelligence, Russia has gathered around 100,000 soldiers along Ukraine’s border. The official believes that the units are preparing for an attack that may be carried out at the turn of January and February.