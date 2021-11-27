Two faces of dare: Channel shadowy smuggling, Lukashenko’s hybrid warfare

Western and Eastern Europe are sharing the same plight of illegal migration hyped by migrant smuggling industries and yet the one behind the tragic events of November 24 that saw 27 migrants drown in the English Channel, and the smuggling apparatus on the Lukashenko regime steroids, differ fundamentally.

The Wednesday mass drowning in the Channel waters put the intricate web of the smuggling industry in Europe in the spotlight and, as BBC reports, hiding places, where hell-bent migrants are rallied for a precarious crossing to a potentially better life on the islands, are scattered all along the French coastline.

Perhaps the most chancy chapter of UK-headed illegal migration starts at migrant camps, such as the one in Calais, France. Hoping to advance their journey, arrivals keep an eye out for smugglers easily found, for instance, during food distribution. “No-one the BBC spoke to had any problems finding someone to take them across,” the broadcaster reported.

The smuggling machine consists of non-migrants and migrants as well, with the latter grown desperate about the near-to-impossible prospect of getting out of their camp situation. Most of them “are simply looking to make some money, or who still hold out hope of leaving, and need to earn their place on a boat.”

Their task is also to monitor the activities of coastal security services and to signal those who are to cross the Channel about the time to move out of their hiding spots and board dinghies during nighttime.

Informed in advance about the time of the smuggling operation, the risk-takers would meet at specific points and then walk on foot, in silence and mobiles in flight mode, to the French shore. As BBC wrote, the French coast facing the Channel is dotted with pre-embarkment hiding spots such as “dunes… patches of woodland and in the concrete bunkers left over from World War Two.”

“They wait until the last minute, then bring the passengers one by one towards the beach, and hide them behind rocks or trees,” a former smuggler told BBC.

As for the vessels, the smugglers commission them in Germany or Belgium, from where they are allegedly transported by an informal network of intermediaries all the way to the French coast.

Although not really makeshifts, the boats are of basic design, made to transport as many people as possible at a single course. This renders them only theoretically inflatable. When the gum is punctured, the craft sinks.

Neither the quality of the dinghies, nor the rough waters of the Channel, nor the tragic drowning of 27, did deter others from putting their life at stake. “The very next morning, more vessels left France’s northern shores for England,” BBC wrote.

Among the unfortunate 27, who died trying to cross to the UK on Wednesday, the first one to be identified was Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin, a 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq.

In the theatre of hybrid warfare at the Polish-Belarusian border, attempts were made to smuggle migrants into Poland in fake ambulances.Photo: wm.policja.gov.pl

Belarusian smuggling industry on Lukashenko steroids

The migration crisis on the EU-Belarusian borders broke out on July 7, 2021, with Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenko hollering threats that he would “flood” the EU with human traffickers, drug smugglers and armed migrants. At that point in time, a hybrid war machine was constructed by the Belarusian regime to streamline the Middle East and Central Asia migration to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia’s borders.

In other words, Belarusian authorities took an active part in systemically facilitating migration. Unlike at both ends of the Channel where the industry displays characteristics of a bottom-up phenomenon, in Belarus, the direction is top-down.

Soon after Lukashenko cast his threats, Belarusian authorities and state-controlled tourist enterprises, together with some air carriers operating in the Middle East, launched promotion campaigns of tours to Belarus by increasing the number of connections from the Middle East and giving those who bought them Belarusian visas, ostensibly for hunting purposes. The architects of the plot made generous use of social media with groups offering fraudulent advice on the rules of crossing the border to the prospective migrants.

Having arrived in Belarus, often clueless arrivals were instructed how and where to trespass the European Union (EU) frontier and what to tell the border guards on the other side. Already then migrants were provided with tools such as wire cutters and axes to cut their way into the EU through border fences erected by Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

However, those who had failed to cross either at the fence level or been intercepted by services meters away and turned back to the Belarusian side where Belarus’ services forced them to stay put and allegedly punished some physically, found themselves between a rock and a hard place, at least until the first days of November, when return flights to Iraq commenced.

But before this came to be and sometime after the Lukashenko top-down industry continued to work.

Among the highlights of the regime-backed smuggling were laser- and flashlight-blinding Polish border guards, spraying them with pepper gas (to which they reciprocated in earnest), stone-throwing and opening fire with warning guns. These hostile praxes were used by the migrants and Belarusian services to breach the border fences and make way for illegal migrants to force their way into the EU territory. During assaults, wooden planks and fragments of trees, logged with the axes provided by the Belarusian authorities, were thrown on the fences to facilitate crossing.

But the panoply of hybrid warfare included much subtler techniques. In late-October, 2021, Polish border guards “noticed a car driving along the border on the Belarusian side with speakers playing recordings of children sobbing and cries.” What is more, attempts were made to smuggle migrants into Poland in fake ambulances. One such incident took place during the night of November 9, when police officers of the Olecki district stopped a suspiciously looking vehicle near the town of Wieliczka. The front seats were occupied by two 28-year-old inhabitants of Warsaw. In the rear cargo space, 18 foreigners of unknown citizenship were found. It turned out that they entered the Polish territory illegally and thus were turned in to the Border Guard.

The Belarusian services actively helped migrants arrive at the border by organising transports of hundreds of people. According to Lithuania’s delfi.lt news website, “around 500 people were transported [by Belarus] to the Lithuanian border from the [Belarusian border stretch adjacent to] the Polish border” around November 10.

To sum up, the industry behind the Channel crossings seems to be an elusive international network, much subtler and difficult to unravel than that of Lukashenko — the hybrid warmonger. Though they may differ in execution, both industries capitalise on human vulnerability, desperation and lack of subsistence but also naivety, heedlessness and short-sightedness.