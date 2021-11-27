Poland is pro-European, pro-American, PM says

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has written in a Facebook post that Poland is loyal both to the European Union and the United States.

On Friday, Morawiecki wrapped up his tour of European capitals to discuss the current migrant crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus and a number of other geo-political issues plaguing Central Europe.

One of his stops was Paris, where he met with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France.

“This past week, after the meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, I said in an interview with the French daily ‘Le Figaro’ that Poland is a loyal and conscientious member of the European and transatlantic community.”

Morawiecki added that Poland was “doing its job” in carrying out its duties to defend the eastern flank of Nato and the European bloc.

“We are doing our job. We are defending the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union. Poland is both pro-European and pro-American,” he said.

Attached to the entry was a photocopy of his interview from Le Figaro from this week.