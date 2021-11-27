Ruling party still leads in latest poll but support drops

Law and Justice (PiS), Poland’s ruling party, has seen its lead fall to 35.3 percent, according to a new opinion poll published on Saturday.

The United Right, composed of its backbone party Law and Justice, along with its allies Solidary Poland and the Republicans, would be in first place if elections were held this Sunday but would not maintain power, as it would only receive 194 seats in the 460-seat Sejm, lower house of parliament, the latest survey by the Estymator pollster shows.

Even in a coalition with the right-wing Confederation, backed by 8.6-percent of the repondents, which translates into 34 parliamentary seats, the ruling camp would struggle to construct a parliamentary majority.

The main opposition forces (Civic Coalition, Polska 2050, The Left and the Polish-PSL Coalition) would hold a slim majority with 231 seats.

The Civic Coalition, the main opposition grouping, which includes the Civic Platform, Nowoczesna (Modern), the Polish Initiative and the Greens parties, came second in the poll with 23.8-percent support which would give them 115 parliamentary seats.

The grass-roots movement Polska 2050 movement placed third with 15.8 percent declared votes, which would amount to 71 seats in the Sejm.

The Left would have 7.7-percent support, enough to scoop 24 seats, according to the survey.

The Polish-PSL Coalition would be endorsed by 7.1 percent of those polled (21 seats).

Other parties that would also cross the 5-percent threshold needed to enter the Sejm had 1.7-percent backing which, in total, would give them all one seat.

The survey was carried out on a representative sample of Poles over the age of 18 on November 25-26, 2021