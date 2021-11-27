The music of Poland’s smallest minority

Michael Heller

In this episode of The Debrief, host John Beauchamp speaks to folk musician Karolina Cicha about performing the music of Poland’s Karaim as well as other minorities from her native region of Podlasie and beyond.

Cicha is no stranger to ethnic folk music, having released albums in a number of languages found in her native Podlasie region in north-eastern Poland, including those of well-grounded minorities such Russian, Lithuanian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian, but also in Yiddish, Roma, and Tatar.

She’s now released a musical map of Poland’s Karaim community, the country’s smallest at around 300 people, and originally hailing from the Crimea.

In this week’s review:

Poland to start vaccinating children between 5 and 11 in December

Poland grants humanitarian visas to 40 Belarusians

President asks Nato to boost readiness of its forces at eastern border

