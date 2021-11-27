Group of migrants tries to breach Polish border, Border Guard reports

A group of around 100 migrants has attempted to break through the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near Bialowieza, the Border Guard said on Saturday.

“In the section protected by the border guard control post in Bialowieza, the services stationed on the border repelled the attack of a group of 100 people,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

According to the statement, the incident took place on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday night, a Polish soldier was injured when a group of nearly 200 migrants tried to cross the Polish border near the village of Czeremcha, north-eastern Poland.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross its eastern border from Belarus. EU members accuse the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the bloc.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 37,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus, including over 8,000 in November and nearly 17,300 in October.