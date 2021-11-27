Poland reports 26,182 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 378 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 26,182 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 378 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 26,735 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 19,707 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 19,332 recorded the day prior, including 1,752 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,364 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 744,912 people are under quarantine. So far 2,978,108 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 41,398,989 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,375,909 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.