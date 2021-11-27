206 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border in the last 24 hours

On Friday in the vicinity of Białowieża at around 6 pm local time, trucks drove up to the border near the town of Białowieża, easter Poland, on the Belarusian side. About 100 – 110 people got out of the vehicles. “These people started throwing stones, tree trunks, and even pipes torn out of the fence at the Border Guard, police and army officers,” Lt Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Border Guard said.

At that time, Belarusian services tried to blind Polish forces with lasers and flashtubes. Migrants also put wooden planks over the barbed wire barrier. A group of foreigners stormed the Polish side of the border. “These people were arrested and brought to the border line. The entire operation was led by the Belarusian services,” the spokeswoman stressed.

During this attack, two Polish soldiers were slightly injured. They were given medical attention on the spot. None of the foreigners needed any medical help.

“In other places, small groups of migrants tried to cross the border illegally. These people were not aggressive. These attempts were thwarted,” Lt Michalska assured.

In the last 24 hours Border Guard officers recorded 206 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Furthermore, seven foreigners, six Georgian citizens and one Russian citizen were found helping migrants to cross the border .

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 37,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which more than 8,000 were in November, nearly 17,300 in October, almost 7,700 in September and over 3,500 in August.

Since September 2, due to the migratory pressure, 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus, a state of emergency has been in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The lower house of parliament later agreed to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.