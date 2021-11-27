Polish PM critical of Merkel’s talks with Lukashenko – DPA

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has criticised Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for her two telephone conversations with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the German news agency DPA wrote on Saturday.

Warsaw accuses Minsk of engineering the migration crisis at its borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia as a “hybrid war” tactic aimed at destabilising the EU.

Speaking to DPA, Morawiecki said he welcomed the fact that the European Union was involved in seeking a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but warned that Merkel’s direct talks with Lukashenko legitimised his regime.

“When Chancellor Merkel called Mr. Lukashenko, she contributed to legitimising his regime, while the struggle for a free Belarus is going on for 15 months now,” he said, referring to two telephone conversations between the German and Belarusian leaders in mid-November.

In the DPA interview, Morawiecki accused Lukashenko of using the telephone calls made by Merkel for his own purposes in an attempt to seek a solution to the crisis.

“He pretended that Merkel agreed to transport 2,000 immigrants through a corridor to Germany and other European countries. And this is not right,” he said.

Merkel has been criticised for her talks with Lukashenko both at home and abroad.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert justified the calls with the catastrophic humanitarian situation of thousands of people on the border. He also said the move was coordinated with the European Commission, DPA said.

On Friday, Lukashenko reiterated that Merkel had agreed to accept the refugees, which Seibert strongly denied.

“I would like to say very clearly, on behalf of the Chancellor and the Federal Government, that this statement is wrong,” he said.