COVID-19: 26,182 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 26,182 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,487,254 including 426,160 still active. The number of active cases was 422,981 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 378 new fatalities, of which 96 were due to COVID-19 alone and 282 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 82,986.

According to the ministry, a total of 744,912 people are quarantined and 2,978,108 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 426,160 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

41,398,989 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 20,776,937 first doses and 17,991,844 second doses or the J&J solution. The number of fully vaccinated citizens amounts to 20,375,909.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,752 out of 2,364 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 261,024,172 coronavirus cases, 5,209,483 deaths and 235,847,780 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,050,917. India has the second most with 34,563,749 cases and Brazil third with 22,067,630.