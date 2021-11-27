Majority of schools still functioning normally – ministry

Most Polish school and kindergarten children are attending regular classes despite rising Covid infection rates, according to Poland’s education ministry.

On Friday morning, the Polish health ministry reported 26,735 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

Later in the day, the education ministry said that 93.0 percent of kindergartens, 73.6 percent of primary schools and 77.1 percent of high schools were running normal lessons.

The ministry added that 14,356 pre-schools were operating normal attendance-based lessons on Friday with only 79 operating remotely and 1,000 using a hybrid system of education.

Among primary schools, 10,587 were functioning normally on Friday as were 16,024 high schools while 3,674 primary schools and 1,672 high schools were operating in hybrid mode, the ministry reported.

Children were learning from home in 127 primary schools and 116 high schools.

The ministry’s data came from education superintendents and were based on data from school and kindergarten directors.