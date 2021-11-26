COVID-19: WHO dub new variant ‘Omicron’, find it ‘of concern’

Omicron, is the name of the new B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant, as of Friday when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it to be “of concern”.

With an ample number of mutations and possibly increased risk of reinfection, the variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24. The strand has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

However, sources say Omicron was brought to Belgium by a tourist returning from Egypt as early as November 11.

Several countries banned travel from southern Africa on Thursday, including Morocco, which also will suspend flights with France as of Sunday.

As far as transmogrification, changes and mutations over time are par for the course in the world of viruses, it is when the mutation becomes capable of influencing transmissibility, virulence or the effectiveness of vaccines that a variant is considered “of concern”.

As established by WHO on Friday, Omicron appeared to be increasing in almost all of South Africa’s provinces.

In the words of WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier it will take “a few weeks” to understand the impact of the new variant and determine how transmissible it is.

Also on Friday, Poland’s Deputy FM Paweł Jabłoński told private Radio Zet that the WHO discussion in Brussels could result in the suspension of flights at the EU level.

In his talk with Radio Zet, deputy PM Jabłoński confessed that the new variant might have already spread to other European countries. He dubbed the situation “worrisome” and said that suspension of flights could not be ruled out.

“The decision on this matter will be made on today’s evening,” he added.

However, having given the new variant the ominous name of Omicron, WHO warned against countries hastily imposing travel restrictions, saying they should look to a “risk-based and scientific approach”.