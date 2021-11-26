Like father, like son – meet the youngest Polish climber

A 6-year-old Mikołaj is probably the youngest climber in Poland. The boy has a big dream that may come true – just like his father Łukasz Adamczyk, he wants to climb in the Himalayas.

Father and son will spend nearly a month in Nepal. A summit attack is planned afterwards. They want to reach the base at Mount Everest, and then to the five-thousander KalaPattar (5,623 m above sea level).

So far, the boy has climbed, among others, the Polish peak of Mnich in the Tatra Mountains (2,068 m above sea level), to which no tourist path leads – he used only ropes. What is more, he also climbed the Tofana di Rozes peak (3,244 m above sea level) in the Italian Dolomites.

The fittings for the first expedition in the Himalayas have already started – under the patronage of Krzysztof Wielicki, the legend of global Himalayan climbing.

Mikołaj can count on a team of devoted specialists – rescuers, climbing instructors, cardiologists, orthopedists, and equipment manufacturers.