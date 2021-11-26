COVID-19: Morocco suspends flights from France

Moroccan authorities announced on Thursday that they would be suspending aerial and maritime connections between France and Morocco as of Sunday.

The decision comes into force on Sunday at 11:59 pm.

In this way, the Kingdom of Morocco intends to “respond to the deterioration of the health situation in certain European countries”, stated the Moroccan Interministerial COVID Monitoring Committee.

Flying to Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat and Tangiers, Air France is ramping up to and from flights on its Morocco schedule on November 26-28 to help repatriate individuals risking ending up stranded. “At this stage, all flights from France to Morocco are cancelled from November 29 until December 5. As for the Morocco-France direction, Air France is waiting for the repatriation conditions that would be applicable as of November 29. Booked customers will be informed individually as soon as possible,” the company told Le Figaro.

Air France stressed that all tickets purchased for flights up to and including June 30, 2022, can be modified or cancelled without charge prior to the departure of the flight or the first flight if the ticket included layovers.

With the fifth wave holding sway over the country, France has been recording increased virus cases, with 33,464 reported on Thursday. In this context, France’s government announced new measures, including giving booster vaccine doses, to flatten the upward curve.

The suspension of flights between France and Morocco follows earlier Thursday reports of Easyjet suspending all its flights between France and Morocco until December because of the tougher entry restrictions into Morocco.

Frequent travellers between the two countries are expected to bear the brunt of the decision. Morocco had previously cancelled flights with Russia, the UK, and the Netherlands over COVID-19 concerns.

More than 1.3 million people from Morocco live in France and nearly 80,000 French nationals live in the North African country.