Parliamentary clubs, deputy Health Min discuss COVID-19 issues

The compensation fund act, free tests for professions who come into contact with people and allowances for non-medical professions employed in the sectors dealing with COVID-19 – these are the issues that the representatives of parliamentary clubs and circles agreed on with Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska.

The next meeting with the same formula, also concerning other issues, is planned for the near future.

“Everyone agreed that we should introduce the law on the compensation fund. This law will be submitted to the Sejm on Monday. It will be an act only on this fund, there will be no other additional things included in this act,” said the deputy minister.

“All parties agreed that it is very important that also those who hesitate to get vaccinated have hard evidence that if they develop adverse vaccine reactions, they will have some compensation for it,” he added.

All the participants of the talks also agreed that voluntary, free tests would be introduced for people who have a lot of contact with people. It is about health care, education, administration and public transport workers.

The third arrangement concerns financial allowances for non-medical employees who work in covid departments. They will pertain to staff who participate in the therapeutic process, that is, the orderly ladies, administration, and secretaries.

Waldemar Kraska stated that there was no consent regarding the restrictions and the COVID-19 certificate.

“There was no unanimity here, circles and clubs had different views on this topic,” he said.

When asked about the introduction of the regulations enabling the employers’ right to control the vaccination of employees that was signalled by the ruling party PiS MPs, Mr Kraska admitted that this topic was not discussed.

“There was such a topic, but there was no general consensus to introduce something like that. We want these controversial projects to be adopted in full agreement and with the approval of all clubs,” he concluded.