PM supports cross-party consensus in fight against pandemic

Morawiecki said that restrictions that had been in force for the past 10-14 days had been intensively enforced, leading to people following the advice on wearing masks and social distancing.

Albert Zawada

Poland’s prime minister has thrown his weight behind a request by the parliamentary speaker for various political factions to work together towards measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Mateusz Morawiecki told a Friday press conference: “Quite rightly, madam speaker has invited various political forces to work out certain measures in consensus. While it is not an art to present solutions, it is important to put them into force.”

He added that it is important to avoid a situation whereby proposed measures lack sufficient parliamentary support. “So here we’re building a broad consensus, an understanding on the part of various political forces, so that there is not just pure criticism from the other side but a common fight against this pandemic,” he said.

Elżbieta Witek, the speaker of the Sejm (lower house), met on Wednesday representatives of parliamentary caucuses and clubs to discuss the development of a project to verify Covid-19 vaccines.

